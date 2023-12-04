New Air Jordan 13 Colorway Rumored to Drop in February

It appears that Air Jordan 13 releases aren't going anywhere anytime soon, as Jordan Brand has prepped a new colorway arriving in 2024.

Joining the "Dune Red" pair that's rumored to hit stores next summer, newly leaked images and early info from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram suggest that a new blue-based makeup is also releasing early next year.

The upcoming pair dons a OG-styled color blocking, with white leather covering the side panels and toe box. The sneaker is also equipped with a blue-ish grey nubuck on the underlays and midsole, which is a hue that isn't often used on Air Jordan retros. The shoe's signature hologram on the ankle collar remains intact, while a black and white outsole sits below.

Jordan Brand has released several Air Jordan 13s this year, including bringing back the popular "Wheat" colorway that originally released in 2004.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this new Air Jordan 13 colorway is scheduled to release on Feb. 10 in full-family sizing. At the time of writing, launch details have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.