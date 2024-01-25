Turnstile's Converse Collaboration Sold Out Quickly

Converse and Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile just dropped a two-sneaker collaboration today, but you may have some trouble tracking them down.

Made up of the classic Converse Chuck 70 and One Star Pro silhouettes, the brand's collaboration with Turnstile is said to be a nod to the group's affinity for skateboarding.

The collab's "Blackout" Chuck 70 is covered in a black canvas with graphics inspired by Turnstile's Glow On album. Details include tongue branding, a smoked translucent sole, custom insoles, and three different shoelace options.

Meanwhile, the "Only One Star" One Star Pro is built with white leather and features multi-star branding in pink glitter. Four different lace options come with this pair, and the shoe's foxing is adorned with song lyrics.

Converse's US e-commerce site has completely sold out of the Chuck 70, which retails for $95, while just a few sizes remain in the One Star Pro ($80) as of publishing. For those who aren't able to secure a pair from Converse, it could be worth checking overseas retailers like Afew and Size. Of course, it's inevitable that the pairs will eventually make their way to StockX as well.