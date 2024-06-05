Above the Clouds Has Another Mesh ASICS Collaboration

Mesh Boyz Summer has officially begun, even if the summer solstice hasn't taken place yet. With that said, bring on the Y2K running shoes. Australia's Above The Clouds store is doing just that. Following up on last year's successful release of the Gel-2160, another collab version of the shoe from Above the Clouds has been revealed today.

Instagram user Rhys McKee, who goes by Cake Not Crumbs, showed off the upcoming project, which has the same translucent panels as the last pair, but trades its shades of green for maroon, silver, and pink. The colorway is reminiscent of fellow Australian shop Up There's work on the New Balance 2002R from last year.

Above The Clouds' first 2160 became popular last year because it was widely available, whereas a lot of the previous ASICS collaborations on mesh runners had been harder to get at the time. Will Ferrell also bought the shoes on Complex's Sneaker Shopping.

A release date for the next Above The Clouds x ASICS Gel 2160 has not been announced.