Sneakers

Adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 Black: How to Buy

The sneaker inspired by the running features of the Campus 00s is now available on Complex.

A black Adidas running shoe with a sleek design, featuring three stripes on the side and a chunky sole.
Complex

Adidas' Adistar XLG 2.0 in black is now available to shop on Complex.

If you've been chasing Pharrell's adidas Jellyfish and coming up empty, adidas has an answer. Inspired by the running features of the Campus 00s, these shoes bring back the classic vibe with a modern twist, all while featuring the same chunky, futuristic energy that made Pharrell's design so coveted.

The black colorway keeps things clean and wearable. The upper combines breathable mesh with layered overlays, while the tooling delivers the exaggerated proportions that define the XLG 2.0 line, along with Adiprene cushioning and silver accents.

Where to buy the Adistar XLG 2.0

If you're ready to add it to your sneaker rotation, shop the Adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 Black on Complex.

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