James Harden Debuts Sneakers Inspired by His Wine Brand

After a slow start to his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden is currently firing on all cylinders, resulting in his new squad emerging as a contender out west. In addition to thriving on the court, Harden is making waves as a businessman, including the launch of his own line of affordable wine brand in 2022. With J-Harden Wines now stocked and shelved, Harden is finding creative new ways to market his product.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors, Harden was seen arriving with a pair of his Adidas Harden Vol.8 signature sneakers in a colorway inspired by a J-Harden Wines bottle. The black-based shoes feature pink and blue details pulled directly from the 2020 California Red Wine bottle's graphic. A basic bottle of Harden's wine can be purchased for $15.99 at retail locations.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 will officially be made available to the public in February. As of now, Adidas hasn't announced plans to release the J-Harden Wines colorway, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.