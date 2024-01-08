Devin Booker Wears Nike Book 1 Inspired By Original Air Jordans

All-Star guard Devin Booker continues to take inspiration from the Nike archives for Player Exclusive colorways of his debut signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1. This time, designers traveled back to 1985 and borrowed cues from a rare colorway of the Air Jordan 1.

For Sunday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker played in a "Metallic Purple" take on the Book 1, a nod to the original Air Jordan 1. Different variations of that shoe have been released as retros since—the first in 2009 and again as a women's exclusive in 2021.