50 Sneakers to Buy Without Looking to Resellers
The sneaker market is huge. It’s hard to even fathom how many sneakers are produced and sold per year. If you’re a sneakerhead or just an enthusiast who wants a cool pair every once in a while, we know it can be frustrating when the pair you want instantly sells out. We’re looking at you, SNKRS app. Then it hits the resale market, and the new prices are infuriating. It’s like you still took the L. Sometimes it’s worth it, depending on how bad you want it.
We decided to help you out a little–a curation of 50 pairs we’d invest in our collection without paying an exorbitant price. From lifestyle to sportswear, we assembled classics and the unexpected. Others aren’t the instant-sellouts but still notable. Take a break from the resale market, and shop below for a fire pair that’s been overlooked (or hasn’t sold out yet).
1. Nike Air Max 97
Price: $169
Where: Sneakersnstuff.com, and other select retailers.
Why to buy: The Air Max 97 is another classic silhouette by Nike. These give a space vibe with the white flecks on a black midsole. The combination of Concord blue, University gold, and black stand out against the red part of the sneaker’s midsole.
2. Ozweego Celox Shoes
Price: $120
Where: adidas.com, and other select retailers
Why to buy: The Ozweego Celox Shoes look like sneakers of the future, although their chunky sole is a design from the late ‘90s that made the shoe first stand out. Now, it has Adiprene, Adiprene+, and EVA in the midsole to offer superior cushioning at impact. These shoes are made for comfort and roaming on your feet all day.
3. Classic Leather AZ Shoes
Price: $90
Where: Reebok.com, and other select retailers
Why to buy: A simple silhouette with different colors and textures, along with a retro design makes this an easy buy for something inexpensive but not basic.
4. Customs Sydney G. James Slip-On
Price: $90
Where: Vans.com
Why to buy: With Vans Customs, you can customize your kicks with multiple leather and suede options, exclusive available patterns, or your own art or photo. In honor of Black History Month, Vans has this exclusive art by Detroit artist, Sydney G. James. Don’t just buy art; wear art! Although it takes 2-3 weeks to deliver, shipping is free.
5. 237 New Balance
Price: $79.99
Where: Newbalance.com
Why to buy: The 237 combines retro and modern style. We love the mix of materials: suede and mesh upper, nylon on the middle, and a leather heel. Plus, the colors stand out without being too bright.
6. Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit
Price: $200
Where: Champssports.com, and other select materials
Why to buy: The Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit is a solid training shoe. Its features include responsive cushioning, a foam footbed that returns energy as you move forward, cushioned heel pods for comfort, and a light heel for easy movement.
7. Nike Womens Blazer Mid ‘77 in White/White-Hyper Royal
Price: $109
Where: Sneakersnstuff.com, and other select retailers
Why to buy: Nike’s first basketball sneaker is iconic. These all white Blazers are super clean and have a subtle updated detail: mini metallic swoosh emblems sit above the swoosh on the uppers. It’s the little details that make a difference.
8. Dame 7 Shoes
Price: $130.40
Where: shop.complex.com, and other select retailers
Why to buy: The collaboration between adidas and Portland Trail Blazers basketball player, Damian Lillard prioritized these shoes to move seamlessly with movement on the court. The shoes have an ultra lightweight Lightstrike midsole, and the design stands out thanks to the integrated lacing system and perforated textile upper.
9. Converse Chuck 70 Hi in Green
Price: $119
Where: Sneakersnstuff.com, and other select retailers
Why to buy: The Chuck 70 Hi in Seamless Tape Yellow gives a whole new look to the traditional Converse. A sleek, futuristic feel that’s definitely not going to be missed when you’re walking in the dark–it’s also highlighted with reflective fuse tape.