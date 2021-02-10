50 Sneakers to Buy Without Looking to Resellers

The sneaker market is huge. It’s hard to even fathom how many sneakers are produced and sold per year. If you’re a sneakerhead or just an enthusiast who wants a cool pair every once in a while, we know it can be frustrating when the pair you want instantly sells out. We’re looking at you, SNKRS app. Then it hits the resale market, and the new prices are infuriating. It’s like you still took the L. Sometimes it’s worth it, depending on how bad you want it.

We decided to help you out a little–a curation of 50 pairs we’d invest in our collection without paying an exorbitant price. From lifestyle to sportswear, we assembled classics and the unexpected. Others aren’t the instant-sellouts but still notable. Take a break from the resale market, and shop below for a fire pair that’s been overlooked (or hasn’t sold out yet).