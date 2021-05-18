Introducing Playts: the new imprint producing luxury footwear ready to light up summer ‘21.

Inspired by the cockney rhyming slang, plates of meat (feet), Playts are aiming to be more than just a footwear brand – but an attitude to life. The brand’s genderless luxury footwear will use super high-quality Italian made materials that offer plenty of flexibility in terms of their wearability this summer – with their easy, breezy aesthetic making them the perfect pieces to flex poolside, by the beach or just kicking back from home.

The Playts ‘P’ logo is the main motif seen throughout their patterns and designs and sported by all the brand’s products, which use special padded material in the upper of the slide and a contoured footbed to avoid blisters. Playts have undertaken extensive research to find the number one slider manufacture which also enabled them to design their pieces from the highest of quality and durability alongside industry experts, allowing them to implement a chunky monogrammed sole with their custom archways, to elevate the wearer while keeping a lightweight frame.

To connect with their customers on a personal level, Playts have created an authentication service powered by Certilogo. As soon as customers receive their Playts, they get their own Certilogo card. Scan the hologram to begin your complimentary authentication and digital experience, with Certilogo allowing Playts customers to stay up to date with their initiatives and receive special offers and products from Playts.

You can cop Playts this month – which limited to 125 pairs in eight colours.​​​​​​ – via theplayts.com – get a closer look at their pieces below.