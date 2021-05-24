The North of England’s go-to sneaker store, KershKicks, have announced that they’ll officially bp opening up a new location in Glasgow this summer.

Founded by brothers Sam and Ben Kersh, KershKick’s Manchester store has steadily been making waves in 0161 since opening in summer 2019. Having built up a solid base of loyal customers and built strong local foundatons, the store has gone from strength to strength, with a slew of Premier League ballers and UK rappers having pulled up to the to cop rare and exclusive sneakers in the last few years.

Since opening it’s doors two years ago, KershKicks have provided a much-needed Buy-Sell-Trade store complete with limited-edition product and deadstock grails to the North of England. Following the success of their Manchester store since opening, a second location for KershKicks was only a matter of time – and the next chapter will kick off in Scotland this summer.

Having frequently visited Glasgow over the years, Sam and Ben felt the city was perfect for launching the next chapter of the Kersh story, with Glasgow one of the best cities for shopping in the UK that fosters a welcoming vibe for up-and-coming, independent businesses.

Speaking about the expansion, KershKicks told COMPLEX: “We’ve developed a large Instagram following over the years and we have many loyal customers & followers from Scotland. When we asked our followers to comment what location they’d like to see us in, in the future, a large proportion said Glasgow.

The store has been a hot spot for many famous faces from footballers to musicians and we are excited to bring that culture to Glasgow in our unique Kershkicks way.

When we opened in Manchester, we believed the city was crying out for a buy-sell-trade store and we have successfully filled that void. We feel there are many similarities between Glasgow and Manchester in that sense and that our business model will have great potential there.”

Watch the epic teaser for the Glasgow expansion above and for more information on Kershkicks, head to their webstore now.

Image by David Townhill