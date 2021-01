21 Savage returns to Complex's Sneaker Shopping and joins Joe La Puma at Wish in Atlanta to talk about his love for rare Air Jordans, how his collection stacks up to Lil Yachty's, and how Nike didn't send him the sneaker they made for him.



