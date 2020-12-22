The holiday season is officially here, and Cleveland-based boutique Xhibition is celebrating by helping to fight hunger in the community with its "7 Days of Giving" campaign.

Xhibition's week-long event started on Dec. 18 and will last until Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). Each day the store is posting a new prize in the morning via Instagram, and today's raffle guarantees the winner any pair of footwear that releases through the store in 2021, for free.

To enter this giveaway, fans are required to buy a $5 raffle ticket by clicking on the link here for a chance to win, and there is no limit to how many tickets you can buy. The raffle closes at 9 p.m. EST and the winner will be announced shortly after.⁠ Throughout next year, Xhibition will be posting upcoming sneaker releases ahead of launch day and all that's required of the winner is to contact the store 24 hours prior to the launch of their sneaker of choice, and he/she is guaranteed the pair for free.

Proceeds from Xhibition's 7 Days of Giving campaign support the Children’s Hunger Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Ohio.