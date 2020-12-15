Need to do any last minute holiday shopping for the sneakerhead in your life? This week is packed with some valid options that they would be more than happy to unwrap.

The drops kick off on Tuesday morning with the wider launch of the black Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1, brown Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, and limited launch of the "Lakers" LeBron 8. A bulk of this week's arrives on Thursday with the "Cosmic Clay" Air Force 1/1, "Neon" Air Max 95, Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle, "Origins" Air Presto, Joe Freshgoods x Converse collection, and Kid Cudi x Adidas Vadawam 326 all hitting select retailers. On Friday, End launches its "Rainbow Eucalyptus" New Balance 1500. Things wrap up on Saturday morning with the "Holiday Special" Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low, and "Black Royal" Air Jordan 13.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.