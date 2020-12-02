It's been four decades since Terry Fox embarked on the Marathon of Hope, running across Canada—on one leg, through rain, wind, storm, and pain—to raise money for the fight against cancer. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of that iconic moment, Adidas is releasing a limited-edition Ultraboost DNA that's been reimagined as something Terry would wear today.

The sneaker is the final drop for Adidas' Terry Fox collection, which the brand first unveiled in May. It included a re-release of the Orion that Fox wore on his epic cross-country journey, which sold out in just ten minutes.

The reconceptualized Ultraboost DNA features a golden maple leaf on the tongue label, a 40th anniversary sock liner, and ‘1980’ and ‘2020’ printed on the heels to signify the start of Fox's Marathon of Hope and its 40th anniversary, respectively. There will only be 2,020 pairs available for purchase.

Via sales of the collection, Adidas aims to raise $1 million for The Terry Fox Foundation, a leading national investor in cancer research.

The Terry Fox Ultraboost DNA will be available exclusively in Canada through adidas.ca and select Adidas stores in the country starting December 8 for a retail price of $250.