PUMA has just dropped off two fire new additions to its iconic California family – the CA Pro Classic and the CA Pro Heritage – and they're both certified heat ready to take West Coast street style into the night. First introduced in 1982 as a tennis shoe created with Argentinian tennis icon Guillermo Vilas, the series quickly became a street classic due to its inherent wearability and distinct chunky soles. While Vilas associated the sneakers with success via a string of big championship wins, the model also became a street style essential in California – where it eventually adopted its name.

The CA range quickly became a cult classic down the years throughout a host of subcultures, with everyone from 90s terracewear enthusiasts to late LA hip-hop legend Nipsey Hussle immortalising the model as a certified part of sneaker history.

Now, PUMA has unleashed two new CA silos and are taking effortless West Coast street style into the night with the help of legendary sneaker photographer Johannes Höhn.

Just like the influential California range, Höhn – under his iconic @pangea handle – has become renowned for inspiring a whole subculture within the sneaker zeitgeist. His photography fuses the worlds of sneakers, streetwear and nature together and has shaped a whole new style of sneaker and streetwear shots as we know them today.



It was therefore only right for PUMA to link up with Höhn as the brand's California range heads into a new setting. With the days getting shorter and streetlights flicking on earlier, PUMA have unleashed two new California line additions in the CA Pro Classic and the CA Pro Heritage that are custom built to light up the night.

The CA Pro Classic drops with an archive-inspired look that's ready to own the streets of today. The upper comes in classic leather, while the stacked midsole includes rubber plugs in both front and back to serve up clean and progressive detailing.

The newly-revamped Pro Heritage features a mix of materials, with the leather uppoer complemented by a suede heel piece for an authentic throwback look. Both sneakers also include toe perforations to reference the original model's legacy in tennis.

The CA Pro Classic and CA Pro Heritage are available now, exclusively at Foot Locker Europe in your region: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain.

Get a closer look at the new silos below.