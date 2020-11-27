Sneaker resale marketplace Goat is continuing its blitz of Black Friday promotions on Thursday night with a restock of the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 from 2014. Beginning at 11 EST tonight, limited quantities of the shoe will be available exclusively via the Goat app at the original retail price of $185. The sneaker will be listed in the "Black Friday" tab in Goat.

The Fragment x Air Jordan 1 is among the most sought-after versions of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe. It arrived in the era when Jordan Brand began its remastering program that focused on tuning the specs of retro models to make them more like the originals. The Fragment x Air Jordan 1 was the first remastered Jordan to release.

The sneaker was surrounded by hype during its launch in 2014 and its status has risen since. It's become steadily more expensive on the secondary market—almost all the pairs listed on Flight Club are above the $4,000 mark.

This is not the first extremely hyped sneaker Goat has restocked at its original retail price this week. On Wednesday night, the app put up for sale a limited number of "Red October" Nike Air Yeezy 2s.