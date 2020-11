The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys celebrate their 50th episode and talk how they ended up in Sneaker Media. Matt Welty shocks everyone with his story of dropping out of college, Joe La Puma talks his full Michael Kors outfit to his Complex interview, and Brendan Dunne talks about moving across the country to a city he's never been to and knows no one in.