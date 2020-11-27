After decades of desire, the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” is finally returning with the quintessential Nike Air branding. This one-to-one homage to the 1989 original is set to ignite the holiday season for sneakerheads, returning one of the most acclaimed signature sneakers ever worn on court by Michael Jordan.



Over the years, the thermogenic tint known as “Fire Red” has scored placement on select OGs in the Air Jordan dynasty while also being introduced to a new generation by way of brash and renovated retro releases. As the world awaits the return of MJ’s calescent classic, GOAT has you covered with enough “Fire Red” heat from Jordan Brand to keep you warm all winter.