Generally the standard for performance basketball footwear for the past 35 years, Air Jordans are finally crossing into the future and inheriting Nike's Adapt technology.

This holiday season, Jordan Brand will launch the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, an innovative take on Michael Jordan's iconic fourth championship sneaker equipped with power lacing hardware. Introduced with the Nike MAG in 2016, Adapt technology has since been incorporated into a range of performance and lifestyle footwear, including the HyperAdapt, Adapt BB, Adapt Auto Max and Adapt Huarache. The implemented technology, controlled through Nike's Adapt app with a Jordan-flavored facelift, will allow the wearer of the Jordan 11 Adapt to not only personalize the fit and feel of the shoe, but even tweak the color scheme and flashing pattern of the button's lights.

While the Jordan 11 may seem like a random shoe to begin Jordan Brand's relationship with Adapt, there's history that explains the decision. When designer Tinker Hatfield turned in his original sketches of the shoe 25 years ago, he intended for the Jordan 11 to be a laceless model—that vision has now been realized.

Following the "Jubilee" Air Jordan 11, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt will release December 30 on SNKRS. While a price hasn't officially been announced, reputable news leaker _PO2345 says retail will be $500. Expect more news on this release and possible additional colorways in the coming weeks.