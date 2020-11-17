Jordan Brand is giving fans another chance at securing one of this holiday season’s biggest releases early. Following last week's surprise release of the Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee," another wave of drops will be available today.

Select users of the Nike SNKRS app were pinged with a notification last night thanking them for their participation on 23Live, the brand's latest web show hosted by Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Included in the message was exclusive access for a chance at buying the forthcoming Air Jordan 11 style today at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).

This iteration of the Jordan 11 celebrates the model's 25th anniversary featuring a simple black-based makeup while metallic silver accents cover the Jumpman logos throughout the shoe. For fans who didn't receive the notification, the Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" will formally hit shelves on Dec. 12 for $220. Click here to see if you're one of the lucky few who were granted early access.