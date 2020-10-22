It's been a long time coming for Salehe Bembury's first sneaker collaboration—in more ways than one. Not only does the New Balance 2002R "Peace Be the Journey" mark a bucket list-level achievement for the tenured designer, but it's been dangled over the heads of fans for what feels like months.

Tomorrow, the anticipated collaboration will finally drop at select locations. Given the buzz around the shoes, they're not going to be an easy pick up, but we're here to increase your chances of catching a W with a comprehensive list of retailers that will be carrying them. Whether you're in the U.S., Canada, or overseas, these are all the doors confirmed to drop the sneakers tomorrow. Be sure to check in with your local store to confirm release procedures, as it will vary.

In North America, the collaboration will drop on newbalance.com and New Balance's Flatiron NYC location along with select retailers including Alumni, Blends, Bodega, Concepts, Dover Street Market, Haven, Kith, Lapstone and Hammer, Mr Porter, Notre, Sneaker Politics, Sneakersnstuff, Somewhere, and Ssense.

Readers in Europe can find the pair from New Balance's website along with 43einhalb, Browns, Dover Street Market London, End, Footpatrol, Slam Jam, Summer, The Next Door, Voo Store, and Warsaw Sneaker Store.

In Australia, New Zealand, and Russia, the sneakers will drop at Above the Clouds, Brandshop, Good as Gold, KM20, Subtype, and Up There, as well as a New Balance e-commerce launch in Australia and New Zealand.

Asia will boast the most stockists of all regions, with a New Balance website drop and pairs available at the following stores: Beaker, Boon the Shop, Deal, Doe, Dover Street Market, Exit, Honor 23, Hypebeast, Invincible, Kiks, Kith, NB1906 Roppongi, SKP, Sneakersnstuff, Soulgoods, Unik, United Arrows & Sons, WH101, Workouts, Xsneaker, and Newok.