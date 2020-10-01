Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. Quavo of the Migos talks about his sneaker history, his love of designer sneakers, what shoes are good and bad investments, his sneaker friendship with Travis Scott, and his relationship with Saweetie for the Season 8 premiere.

