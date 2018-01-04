ASICS have announced that the Kiko Kostadinov team will be working with the brand on a multi-year initiative, where the London-based designer will develop new styles under the ASICS SportStyle umbrella.

ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov have gone from strength to strength in the last few years of their game-changing partnership, and the two teams are taking their collaborative partnership to the next level - “away from the double name collaboration and into something more symbiotic.”

The two teams had produced 10 successful silhouettes for both men and women – and the partnership was so influential ASICS are now bringing in Kiko’s design ethos into new SportStyle models going forward as part of a multi-year contract. Kiko's team advising, consulting and curating both Mens and Womens styles, working closely with ASICS design teams working on various seasons together going forward.

Speaking about the evolution in their collaboration, Kiko said: “From day one, ASICS showed an openness and willingness towards the new ideas and new directions that the Kiko Kostadinov design team presented to them. Their trust in our vision is what has made this partnership such a success. We are deeply honored to be building further on this partnership with this new developmental initiative. It will allow us to integrate deeper within the ASICS brand, beyond relying on yesterday’s models of collaboration – affording us the space to approach our work through a more considered filter, with an eye towards tomorrow.”

To kick off the partnership, ASICS have now unveiled a reimagined UB1-S Gel-Kayano 14, which appears in two new colourways. One arrives in a more understated blue-grey mesh, silver and black panels, mint soles and black leather panels on the rear. The other colourway is more striking, with pink and yellow hits on the upper panelling and sole lighting up the predominantly white upper.

Check out the models below, and expect them to drop via ASICS in November.