Full Size Run co-host Brendan Dunne lives out his Bok Boys dreams by getting exclusive access to the Reebok archives in a new series dubbed Reel Silhouettes. Just in time for the release of the Reebok x Wonder Woman collection (out now), the first episode finds Dunne speaking with some of the women behind the collaboration as well as Patty Jenkins, the award-winning director of the upcoming blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984. Check out the video above to learn about the history of the iconic Freestyle silhouette and how it became one of the centerpieces of the Reebok x Wonder Woman collection.