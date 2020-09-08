Packer Shoes has confirmed its latest collaboration with New Balance. The New Jersey-based sneaker boutique will use the revitalized 992 silhouette for the project, which celebrates artists who are making the world a more beautiful place.

This pair specifically highlights the work of Michael C. Thorpe, a Boston-bred artist that's currently based in Queens and is featured in the campaign. He channels his artistic vision through his intricate quilt designs, which have been featured in various solo exhibitions including shown in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.

According to Packer Shoes, its take on the sneaker uses premium materials including soft suede, pebble leather, reflective accents and mesh as a representation that the work put into creating the shoe can be as exquisite as the finished product, which is something that can be said for Thorpe's quilts.

Priced at $240, Packer Shoes' New Balance M992PK1 collab will release exclusively on Sept. 12 exclusively on Packershoes.com at 11 a.m. EST.