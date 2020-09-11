After debuting their take on the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged shoe as part of their SS20 collection, Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL* has unveiled a new capsule collection with Converse for FW20.

The new pieces follow ACW's firmly-established hallmarks: asymmetry, material exploration and subdued colours, which honour Converse's heritage while influenced by Ross' development from childhood to the maturation of his brand. The collection's standout Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged model sees Ross translating his personal Black British Caribbean experience, history and his design sensibilities into new, rugged form for the utilitarian shoe.

"One of my earliest memories of Converse is owning a pair of navy All Stars at age 14," says Ross. "I was traveling to the Caribbean a lot and took those shoes on numerous hikes and across mountain trails. So, the experience of my childhood effected this idea of changing the All Star into something that is more hard wearing. You have a mix of cultural experience overlayed with A-COLD-WALL*'s opinion on how footwear should operate."

The Converse x A-COLD-WALL* ERX opts for a different approach, with Ross' version heading down a more avant-garde route while also referencing the original silos' ruggedness. "On one side, it looks incredibly engineered, but on the other it feels so human," says Ross. "It picks up on the sensitivity of the pale greys and slates."

The reworked Chuck Taylor All Star and the new ERX are paired up with two new nylon tracksuits in three colour pallettes: taupe, brown and slate. The nylon tracksuits address functionality and breathability of a modern-day tracksuit, with one inspired by classic basketball deign from the '90s and early 2000s, influenced by Ross' teenage years playing the sport and the other "a pursuit vision of what A-COLD-WALL* represents."

The collaboration will launch through the A-COLD-WALL* e-commerce platform on Monday 14th September, ahead of its wider release via Converse, and selected retailers from Thursday 17th September. Get a closer look at the Bafic-shot capsule below.