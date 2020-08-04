Brand new basketball models sure to be seen on court in the Orlando bubble, coveted New Balance collabs, and an unlikely partnership highlight this week's sneaker release calendar.

Drops kick off on Tuesday when Nigo's Human Made exclusively drops the 12 pairs from its latest project with Adidas. On Thursday, the "OG Meets OG" Reebok Question x Adidas Harden and "Satin Red" Air Jordan I both make their way to select stockists. The "Tokyo" Air Jordan I Retro High Co.Jp, Nike Zoom Freak 2, "Cape" Concepts x New Balance 327, and a restock of the JJJJound x New Balance 992 all arrive on Friday morning. The week of releases concludes on Saturday with the "SNKRS Day" Air Max 1 pack, "Orange Gx" Gatorade x Nike PG4, "Manila to the World" Titan x Nike LeBron 17 Low, and "Quai 54" Air Jordan VI.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's biggest sneaker release below.