On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we MAY HAVE THEE sleeper battle of the season! In one corner, he likes to remain low key and let his sneakers do the talking! When he pulls up to your sneaker spot make sure the kicks are paid for cause DontChargeAbdul is here to battle! And in the other corner he is a co-owner of sneaker boutique SoleStage, hailing from Los Angeles California, Saam Mobasseri aka TheOriginalSaam is here to battle! Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle!