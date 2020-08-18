On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two independent business men throwing down in the Sneaker Gauntlet! In one corner he's a member of the million subscriber Youtuber club, he’s got his own clothing line, no relations to Bruce or Jet, RichieLe is here to battle! And in the other corner, he is an OG in the sneaker YouTuber game, 2006 if you want to check receipts, probably first ever sneaker influencer to have an OnlyFans account! Franalations is here to battle!!! Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? We launched an app for that. Download the Sole Collector app now!: https://solecollector.com/app