It's been an NBA season unlike any other. Beginning in March with the coronavirus that saw the league retreat to Orlando, the uncertainty of the season was amplified this week as players protested yet another shooting of a Black person at the hands of police. In response to the turmoil in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police during an arrest, players called for a boycott Wednesday, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks refusing to take the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The stance reverberated, with other teams around the league (and even other sports) postponing their games in solidarity. After meetings amonst players and officials, NBA games are back tomorrow. While it's hardly cause for celebration, it marks the return of what may go down as one of the most important seasons in league history.

To accompany the action in the bubble, we've compiled a complete ranking of the NBA's best signature sneakers right now. The marquee names you'd expect like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook are all here, but readers will also find under-the-radar shoes worn by the likes of Gordon Hayward and Spencer Dinwiddie in the mix.

Read on to find out which shoes landed where with The Best NBA Signature Sneakers in Basketball Right Now.