On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two incredible ladies gracing the battle stage! In one corner, she is a designer, illustrator, and overall wizard with the pen! Reina Koyano aka VivaLaReina is here to battle! And in the other corner, her hosting resume stretches longer than some of the viewers entire sneaker collection, she is a Complex alumni and overall sweetheart, Miss Tamara Dhia is here to battle! Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle!