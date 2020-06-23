The slate of releases this week is a result of the multiple delays that have taken place in recent months with the latest LeBron retro, a brand new Dunk Low colorway, and a reptilian Air Jordan III among some of the more intriguing options.

Drops kick off on Tuesday with the "Graffiti" LeBron 17 followed up by the "White Tiger" Air Force 1 and "Champ Colors" Dunk Low on Wednesday. Thursday sees the arrival of the "Animal Instincts 2.0" Air Jordan III, "All Terrain" Bodega x New Balance X-Racer, and Reebok Kamikaze II to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Nike's busy week continues on Friday with the "MVP" LeBron VII, "Orange Duck Camo" Air Max 90, and "Tie-Dye" Women's Air Jordan I. Releases conclude on Saturday with the Sean Wotherspoon x Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte III and "Gym Red" Air Jordan XI Low.

Check out a detailed look at all of these pairs below.