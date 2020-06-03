Every Tuesday, Complex Sneakers usually shares a detailed guide with its readers discussing all of the major sneaker releases that they should be keeping an eye on for the week ahead. However, given the ongoing protests nationwide supporting the Black Lives Matters movement and calling to justice the police officers responsible for senselessly killing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other black men and women, we decided that the post did not feel right this week.

Rather than bring attention to expensive sneakers and material goods, we are asking our readers to consider making a difference and supporting the movement in the fight for equality. Even if you are not able to attend the protests, there are plenty of funds and nonprofit organizations nationwide that you can donate to in support of the cause of dismantling systemic racism.

We all have no problem spending hundreds of dollars on new sneakers every week. Well, this week we want to challenge everyone who reads this to have the same eagerness to support, quite frankly, something much more important than adding another sneaker to the collection.

Check out a list of all of the initiatives currently taking donations nationwide here.