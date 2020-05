Memorial Day is a time for reflection and honoring the people who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It's also a time that sneaker stores can reliably be expected to put some of their stock on sale in celebration of the holiday.

Below, we gathered some of the best Memorial Day 2020 sneaker sales that are happening right now. Remember that if you're interested in buying something you're advised to hurry, as these deals typically don't last long.