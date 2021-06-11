YouTuber Alex ‘Sir Kipsta’ Dragomir has died at the age of 17 after battling heart failure.

Dragomir’s sister confirmed the news in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“Hello, as you all might already know my brother passed away today,” his sister wrote. “He had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore, he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel. He was my rock, my everything. RIP Alex.”

The tribute continued in another tweet: “Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru his hospital journey you all been so amazing !you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex.”

Dragomir’s tragic death comes just a month after he took to his YouTube channel to share his hospital journey with his subscribers.

“So basically, if you don’t know, I have heart failure,” Dragomir revealed. “My heart is weak, this can’t get better unfortunately. You know, there’s always hope, but this can’t get better.”

Prior to his operation, Alex tweeted what would be his final message to his followers. “Going in for a life saving procedure,” he wrote, “if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people thank you for all you’ve done for me but we pray we see it through and we pray we get fatter and fitter after it for them to see progress and not say they can’t do anything after surgery.”