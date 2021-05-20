Yara Shahidi, actress, producer, Harvard student and now adidas designer checked in with Complex News' Speedy Morman from the set of 'Grown-ish' to talk everything from balancing schoolwork, classes, the lessons she's learned along the way and reshaping the world for the better.
Yara Shahidi Wants To Be In a YBN Nahmir Video, Balancing Harvard and adidas Collab | 360 with Speedy Morman
