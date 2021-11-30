Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking his talents—and his new production company—to Netflix.

On Tuesday, the Emmy winner announced the launch of the company House Eleven10, as well as a creative partnership with Netflix to coincide with it, Deadline reports. With the company named after his childhood home in Oakland, Abdul-Marteen will be working on projects for the streaming giant that he will both produce and star in.

“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10, and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world,” he said. “I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres.”

Abdul-Mateen, who intends to shine a light on underrepresented communities through the work he does with his new company, said he hopes to be “including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.” He’s previously linked up with Netflix on projects like the Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7, Black Mirror, First Match, and The Get Down.

“Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career from The Get Down to more recently The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Netflix’s Vice President of Original Film Tendo Nagenda shared. “We’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10.”

It’s been quite a year for the actor. Beyond his new company, Abdul-Marteen will be returning to his role as supervillain Black Manta in DC’s upcoming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and he’s also appearing in The Matrix Resurrections on Dec. 22, and in Michael Bay’s action-thriller Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal, hitting theatres on Feb. 18. So even with a new company at his fingertips, there’s no sign of him slowing down.