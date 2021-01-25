32 of the Worst TV Show Protagonists

“Westworld” shows us an eerie take on the future. We see what happens when people create androids, or robots made to resemble humans, too realistic and overindulge. They go to a western theme park full of “hosts” to partake in debauchery, violence, and adventure. Dolores is the oldest host in the park, and something goes wrong with her programming–that’s when she starts remembering things. She realizes she’s in an endless loop. At first, we really feel for Dolores. This is unfair. She has feelings, and she deserves better. Humans should not be able to inflict such cruel treatment for fun. But as the show progresses, Dolores becomes ruthless and violent herself in order to escape and get a real life. The whole time watching, it’s a back and forth roller coaster of empathizing with Dolores and then thinking, what in the hell? She’s killing people! She isn’t even an actual human being. This is what makes “Westworld” such a good show though; just because they’re hosts, why do we have the right to be so violent and cruel towards them?