On Sunday, Feb. 21, HBO began airing Allen vs. Farrow, a four-part documentary on Woody Allen and the sexual abuse allegations against him. Since 1992, his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has accused Allen of inappropriate, grooming behavior, culminating in a sexual assault that occurred in the attic of the Farrow house in Bridgewater, CT. Dylan, who is now 35 years old, would have been seven at the time of the alleged assault.

The case is distinctive in several ways—the high celebrity profile of the people involved, the depravity of the alleged crime, and the multiple accounts of the events leading up to the assault, to say nothing of the assault itself.

If you’re just learning about the case for the first time, or if you’ve been following it since 1992 when it was first splashed across the tabloids, here is a detailed breakdown of what we know about Woody Allen vs. Mia Farrow. The purpose of this summary is to present the accusations, the defense against them, and the context surrounding them. Assuming no one comes clean, we’ll never learn, with 100% certainty, what happened. You can only look at the conflicting accounts and draw your own conclusions.