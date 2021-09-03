Wonder Woman and WW84 director Patty Jenkins has criticized films released on streaming services, suggesting that these projects look “fake.”

The director, who had her last film Wonder Woman 1984 debut on HBO Max at the same time it hit theaters, made some disparaging comments about films that are made for the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max during a panel at CinemaCon, the Los Angeles Times reports. She said that the decision to put WW84 on streaming at the same time was “the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices at the moment,” and described it as a “heartbreaking experience and hugely detrimental to the movie.”

While she admitted that she “knew” it would impact the performance of the film, she was ultimately “happy to give the movie to the public.” It’s safe to assume that she won’t be doing the same with her next film, as she added, “I’m not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever.” As with other directors who have criticized streaming debuts, notably Christopher Nolan and more recently Dune director Denis Villeneuve, Jenkins insisted that she makes “movies for the big screen.”

Then she suggested that movies made for all of these streaming services don’t quite match-up to what’s premiering in theaters. “All of the films that streaming services are putting out, I’m sorry, they look like fake movies to me," said Jenkins. “I don’t hear about them, I don’t read about them. It’s not working as a model for establishing legendary greatness."

While her next project won’t be an original movie for Netflix, she added that she’s a fan of streaming platforms to television. Jenkins last worked in TV on TNT’s limited series I Am the Night, for which she directed two episodes.