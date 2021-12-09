HBO has shared the first teaser for Adam McKay’s Winning Time series, which chronicles the rise of the Showtime Lakers in 1980s Los Angeles.

Starring John C. Reilly as Lakers team owner Jerry Buss, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in March 2022. The teaser also offers a look at Solomon Hughes’ take on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, DeVaughn Nixon as his real-life father Norm Nixon, and newcomer Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson.

This story is being updated.