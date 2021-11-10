In an area of Flatbush Brooklyn, known as “Little Caribbean,” the flavors of the islands are on every corner - with jerk chicken, oxtail stew, beef patties, and more. Locals Michael and Nicole Nicholas - aka Aunty Nic and Uncle Mike - wanted to bring the same flavors of their upbringing, but with a healthier twist. Their cafe, Aunts et Uncles, features home recipes with plant-based ingredients, such as the bake & saltfish - a classic and iconic Caribbean breakfast. Their cafe is a tribute to the culture of Flatbush - providing inspiration, comfort, and healthy cuisine to the community they love.