With Sony’s sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage preparing to hit theaters next month, star Tom Hardy has been giving interviews discussing the film, his character’s future, and how hopes to see Venom eventually meet his superhero counterpart, Spider-Man.

Talking with Esquire UK, Hardy discussed how he would love to see the worlds of Spidey and Venom collide in future movies, especially given how closely tied they are in the comics.

“I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity,” Hardy said. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.”

Hardy continued by explaining how excited he would be if a Venom x Spider-Man project did ever come together. “Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be,” he said. “I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hardy talked about his hopes for a Venom 3 based on how much Sony enjoyed the movie’s Carnage-featuring sequel. “I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time,” he said. “A third won’t be green-lit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage—from director Andy Serkis and writer Kelly Marcel, co-starring Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Naomi Harris, and more—hits theaters Sept. 24.