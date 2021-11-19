There’s no shortage of new TV and movies this week. Whether you’re planning to spend the weekend on the couch or looking to hit up your nearest movie theater, there’s plenty to choose from. Movie-goers and HBO Max subscribers can finally see Will Smith step into his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard. Halle Berry is premiering a sports movie of her own and making her directorial debut with Bruised, about a once-promising MMA fighter looking to make her way back to the ring. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Netflix’s newest series Cowboy Bebop are proof that Hollywood is nowhere near done with making remakes. Netflix also released Tiger King 2 this week and even though people couldn’t stop talking about Season 1 in 2020, it’s not making much noise this time around; but it still might be worth checking out.

Check out this week’s best releases to watch this weekend below, including two that are bound to be Awards SZN favorites. Hit play on any of these this weekend and check back next week to see the latest in TV and movies we think you’ll enjoy.