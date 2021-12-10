Some of the best actors of our generation are making their way back to our screens this week. Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars are back with all new offerings to close this year out with a bang. The star-studded Don’t Look Up! is hitting theaters Friday, Dec. 10. It’ll be the first time we see DiCaprio and Lawrence work together, and the Netflix film also features appearances from Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande.

Bullock is returning to Netflix with The Unforgivable, a drama about a woman attempting to piece her life together after 20 years in prison. Both Tiger King and the Sex and the City stans are getting new spin-offs this week, and Steven Spielberg is also sharing his remake of the classic West Side Story with the world on Friday. Die-hard movie and TV fans know these coming weeks in December usually bring plenty of entertainment. While the best movies and TV shows of the year lists may already have their chosen contenders, 2021 is not done just yet. Check out our choices for the TV and movies dropping this week that should definitely be on your watch lists.