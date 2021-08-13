Quentin Tarantino told himself as a kid that he would never give his mother money because of how unsupportive she was of his writing. Now, his mom has responded.

In a podcast interview with Brian Koppelman, the director said he was inspired to pursue a writing career at an early age, but that he often struggled to focus in school. His mom, Connie Zastoupil, didn’t make it easier on her son. But it was one berating in particular that Tarantino never forgot or forgave.

“And then, in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career?’—with the finger quotes—‘this little writing career that you’re doing? That shit is over,’” Tarantino said. “And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, ‘Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you. No Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.’”

Besides helping her deal with the IRS, Tarantino has held true to this claim.