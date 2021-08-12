FX has just revealed the first full-length trailer of their upcoming series Impeachment: American Crime Story, which is set to chronicle Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 following his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Starring Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, the series follows Lewinsky, Tripp, and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) closely as it retells the story leading up to Clinton’s impeachment. Paulson revealed her stunningly accurate portrayal of Tripp back in 2020, sharing a shot from one of the teaser trailers.

According to EW, the story looks to start at the beginning of Lewinsky’s tenure at the White House when she started as an intern in 1995. Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 after lying under oath about having sexual relations with Lewinsky. This was revealed after Lewinsky’s close friend, Linda Tripp, recorded their phone conversations and gave them to the press. The trailer shows these moments, as well as the press harassing Lewinsky and how the scandal occupied most major networks in the late 90s.

Ryan Murphy is an executive producer on the series with Paulson. Writers on the series include Sarah Burgess, Nina Jacobson, Brad Falchuk, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Alexander. Lewinsky herself also helped produce the show with Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Kahn.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is set to premiere on September 7 on FX.