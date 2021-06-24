In conjunction with Z2 Comics, Vince Staples is getting ready to release his first graphic novel, Limbo Beach, which he co-wrote with Bryan Edward Hill and Chris Robinson. Hill has written other comics, including Batman & the Outsiders and Titans, and Robinson is responsible for Marvel’s Children of the Atom.

Staples took to Twitter to announce the coming of his comic, sharing an animated graphic that looks to act as the cover.

Z2 Comics also shared some information about what Limbo Beach is about. According to the publisher, Limbo Beach will follow “the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park—and himself—in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors.”

You can preorder Vince Staple’s upcoming graphic novel, Limbo Beach, and a collection of other merch items here.

Z2 Comics has partnered with other musicians on projects, including a graphic novel co-written by MGK titled Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, which is also available for preorder now.