Vin Diesel recently stood in for his close friend Paul Walker and walked his daughter, Meadow Walker, down the aisle on her wedding day.

On Tuesday, the actor revealed that his daughter also played an important role in the ceremony as well.

Diesel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on the 8-year anniversary of Walker’s death and revealed that his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, was Meadow Walker’s maid of honor for her wedding in the Dominican Republic.

Meadow is also Diesel’s goddaughter.

“So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom...’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha,” Diesel started his post. “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.”

Diesel went on to talk more about how much Walker meant to him, and how it was important to have his daughter be a part of Meadow’s ceremony.

“The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

After her wedding, Meadow Walker shared a touching video of the ceremony with her new husband Louis Thornton-Allan to Instagram, which you can check out below.

When talking to Vogue, she explained how they chose to have a smaller wedding because many of their family couldn’t attend due to travel restrictions.

“The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow said. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Paul Walker died in a single-car collision at age 40.