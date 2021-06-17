The Fast & Furious franchise has never been the same after the loss of Paul Walker, and some fans have wondered if his daughter will carry on his legacy and appear in a future film.

“I would not count anything out,” Vin Diesel told E! Online. “Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.” Diesel is also the godfather of Walker’s 22-year-old daughter Meadow.

Ludacris told SiriusXM earlier this month that Meadow and Walker’s brother Cody were “constantly” on the film’s set, helping the team make certain that Walker’s “legacy can be incorporated.”

Walker died in a car crash in November 2013, when Furious 7 was filming. Vin Diesel also told the outlet how the death of Walker impacted that movie and the franchise as a whole—and why they carried on Walker’s legacy in the Fast & Furious cinematic world.

“When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning,” Diesel said. “And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology.”

He added, “And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise.”

F9 arrives in theaters on June 25.