The Paramount+ platform will offer a hefty dose of nostalgia.

On Wednesday, ViacomCBS announced a slate of fan-favorite series that will be revived and rebooted on the upcoming streaming platform. The news was shared during the media conglomerate’s investor day, where it highlighted the original programing for Paramount+ about a week before its launch.

Among the shows that’ll be revived is Frasier, the award-winning 1990s sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer. Deadline reports Grammer will reprise his role as the titular psychiatrist, but did not share any other information regarding casting.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Paramount+ will also offer live-action versions of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents. The former series was adapted into a 2019 live-action film starring Eva Longoria, Michael Peña, Eugenio Derbez, and Isabela Moner as a teenage Dora. Paramount+ has yet to announce which actors will be involved in the live-action series.

Those who subscribe to the platform will also have access to not one, but two Star Trek series. One will be called Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series that was originally set to debut on Nickelodeon. The show is billed as “the first-ever Star Trek for the kids and family audience, combining the Nickelodeon sensibility with the action and adventure hallmarks of the Star Trek franchise.” The platform also teased a second Star Trek series titled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will follow the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise.

A number of Paramount films will also be adapted into original shows. A sequel series for 1969’s The Italian Job will be executive produced and written by Matt Wheeler. It will reportedly follow Charlie Croker’s grandchildren who inherit his old safety deposit box, and reignite “the quest for the infamous Italian bullion.”

1987’s Fatal Attraction will receive the small-screen treatment, along with 1970’s Love Story, the 1974’s The Parallax View, and 1983’s Flashdance. The latter will tell the story of a young ballet dancer who struggles to balance her personal life and her career ambitions. Mad Men writer Tracy McMillan will executive produce the drama and pen the script.

Paramount+, which will be a rebranded version of CBS All Access, will officially launch on March 4. The streamer will also offer previously announced series like The Offer, a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff called Kamp Koral, as well as revivals of MTV’s Behind the Music, The Real World, and Road Rules.

You can learn more about Paramount+’s original programming here.